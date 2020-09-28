Charles W. Biddle August 15, 1950-September 25, 2020 Charles W. Biddle, 70, Gettysburg, PA passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born August 15, 1950 in Bellefonte, PA the son of the late William T. and Anna Mae Lyons Biddle. On April 29th 1989 in Middletown, PA he was joined in marriage to Emily McKee Biddle, who survives. Charles was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served in Vietnam and Okinawa. After moving to New Cumberland, he worked as an HVAC Technician and building maintenance in the Camp Hill area. His passions included Civil War Reenacting, hunting, and fishing, but was happiest watching his granddaughter, Erin every day since she was one month old. In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth "Liz" Anna Biddle-Zabawa, her husband John Zabawa, and grandchildren, Erin Biddle, age 10, and Jackson Zabawa, due in December of Gettysburg, PA, a brother, John Biddle and an aunt, Alice Lehman both of Bellefonte, PA. Services will be private and at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Gettysburg Foundation, 1195 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com
