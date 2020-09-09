1/2
Charles Wood
Charles Wood December 24, 1932-September 5, 2020 Charles Wood, 87, of State College, died Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Village At Penn State Atrium. Born December 24, 1932, in St. Mary's, he was the son of the late Harry B. and Lillian Flann Wood. On August 18, 1955 he married Joan Wood, who preceded him in death on August 5, 2014. He is survived by three children, Kathy Kopnisky and her husband, Jack, of Kiawah Island, SC, Charles Wood Jr. of Glen Allen, VA, and Lizabeth Haslett and her husband, James, of Nashville, TN; a brother, Wilson Wood and his wife, Norma, of Adrian, MI; eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, Charles was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Wood. Charles served in the United States Coast Guard and attended the Coast Guard Academy and Penn State University. He received a bachelor's degree in Geology. He was employed for 37 years in Buffalo, NY as a General Manager for a national fuel company before retiring in 1994. He was a member of the State College Presbyterian Church and his hobbies included golfing, playing bridge, and spending time with family and friends. Burial will be in Boalsburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
