Charlotte J. Lucas September 5, 1937 August 29, 2019. Charlotte J. Lucas of Miles- burg, PA passed away in her home surrounded by family. Charlotte was born in Roaring Branch, PA, September 5, 1937 to Ernest and Esther Messner. On December 26, 1955 she married her beloved husband Harold. W. Lucas who preceded her in death on July 28, 2004. Charlotte found love again and is survived by her partner, Eugene Bennett of Bellefonte, PA. Charlotte is survived by her five children, Linda Fisher of Milesburg, PA, Laurice Mitchell and her husband, Thomas of Titusville, Florida, Deborah Hoy and her husband, Jeffery of Julian, PA, Gerald Lucas and his wife, Ann Yost, of Stewarts- town, PA and Donna Madill and her husband, Scott of Sanford, MI. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Eric Fisher, Kristy Fisher, Corinne Mank, Keith Mitchell and his wife, Angela, Sara Hoy, Jason Hoy, Emma Lucas, Nora Lucas, Lucas Madill and Logan Madill. Also, 1 great-grandchild, Wyatt Mitchell. Also surviving are sisters, Doris Antes of Elmira, NY, Marlyn Stone and her husband, William of Bushnell, FL and sister-in-law, Delores Messner of Palm Harbor, FL. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Melvin Messner and her granddaughter's husband, Christopher Mank. Charlotte worked at Danks, AAA Travel and then retired from The Pennsylvania State University. She dedicated her life to raising her family and serving others through her church. She was a member of Bald Eagle Valley Community United Methodist Church and volunteered for many church functions including the Community Lunch Program. She enjoyed sewing and made quilts for all her children and grandchildren. She also loved putting together puzzles, painting, crocheting and baking. Charlotte or also known as "Blondie" will be missed by all those who were blessed enough to know her. Visitation will be at Bald Eagle Valley Community United Methodist Church from 1:00 to 3:00 on Sunday, September 1, 2019 and will then be followed by a Funeral Service at the church with Pastor Ron Baker officiating, followed by interment at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Unionville, PA. Memorial contributions can be made to Bald Eagle Valley Community United Methodist Church, 111 Runville Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Arrangements are under Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may also be entered at

Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 30, 2019

