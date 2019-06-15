|
|
Charlotte M. Walk May 18, 1930 June 14, 2019 Charlotte M. Walk, 89, of rural Julian, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Friday, June 14, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by her family. Charlotte was born on May 18, 1930 in Union Twp., a daughter of the late John W. and Lena R. Wellar Hall. On February 2, 1949, she married Harold E. Walk who preceded her in death on August 14, 2011. Charlotte is survived by her daughters, Ellen (Robert) White, Bonnie (Russell) Hosterman, and Gail Jean (Carl) Snook and her son, Raymond (Sherry) Walk all of rural Julian. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter, Alanya; her sisters, Lois L. Cunningham of Ephrata, Phyllis (Bill) Gentzel of Milesburg, Patricia (Philip McCartney) Hall of rural Howard, and her brothers, Carl Hall, Cecil Hall, Francis (Elieen) Hall, and Charles (Mary) Hall, all of rural Julian. Charlotte was a homemaker. She was a member of Fleming Free Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing & cooking. In addition to her parents, and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Burns, and her grandson, Paul Burns, Jr.; her sister, Beverly Alters, Helen Swisher, Everetta Brown, Shirley Hall; her brother, Jack Hall and her sister-in-laws Doris Hall and Jane Hall. Family and friends will be received at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and Monday, June 17, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 at the Eagle Heights Bible Church, 1426 N. Eagle Valley Road, Howard, Pa. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Stephen R. Hicks officiating. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Union Township, Centre Co., PA. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on June 15, 2019
