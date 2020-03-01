Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Warfield Heidt. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Charlotte Warfield Heidt July 28, 1945 February 24, 2020 Charlotte Warfield Heidt, 74, of Boals- burg, formerly of Doylestown, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, February 24, 2020 after a courageous fight with cancer. Born on July 28, 1945, in Sunbury, she was the daughter of the late Robert D. Warfield and Charlotte Warfield (nee McCreary d. 1945) and the step-daughter of the late Betty Warfield (nee Rohland). Charlotte graduated from Lewisburg Area High School in 1963 where she played field hockey. She then attended Pennsylvania State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1967. In 1966, she married Joseph P. Heidt, Jr. in Rockledge, PA. After Charlotte's graduation, they moved to the Philadelphia area and she began a teaching career with the School District of Philadelphia that spanned close to 30 years at various elementary schools. Charlotte furthered her education at Temple University where she achieved a Masters plus 60 in addition to her Principals Certification and retired in 1994. In 1990, Charlotte and her husband, Joe, purchased the Reynolds Mansion in Bellefonte and opened a Bed & Breakfast in 1994. The Reynolds Mansion Bed & Breakfast was a lifetime dream for Charlotte and she transformed the old mansion into one of the best B&B's in Pennsylvania which was nationally recognized by the Select Registry. Charlotte enjoyed volunteering for various organizations while residing in Bucks County the Pearl Buck Foundation, Mercer Museum and the Bucks County Designer House. In Center County, she volunteered for the Bellefonte Victorian Christmas, offering the Reynolds Mansion for the popular homes tour and the Mid State B&B Association. She enjoyed belonging to the Antiquists Society, the Penn State University Women's Club, various book clubs and the Penn State Alumni Association. Charlotte loved animals especially her rescued dogs and cats. An avid traveler, she experienced the world with her husband, family and friends. She had a talent for decorating her beautiful homes, loved to shop and go to the beach. She attended Penn State football and volleyball games, tailgates and enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in their activities and sporting events. Charlotte is survived by her husband of 53 years, Joseph P. Heidt, Jr. of Boalsburg; two children, Adrienne "Andi" Heidt of Bellefonte and Joseph P. Heidt, III and his wife Marisa (August) of Golden, Colorado; two grandsons, Dakota Nixdorf and Finn Nixdorf and a granddaughter, Drew Nixdorf of Bellefonte. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Valerie T. Heidt. A Celebration of Life will be held at Centre Hills Country Club on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11:30 am 2:30 pm. Friends, family, neighbors, colleagues are welcome to drop in to remember and share memories of Charlotte, a wonderful person who will be greatly missed. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Pets Come First at the Celebration of Life or sent to 2451 General Potter Highway, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Online condolences may be made to the family at

