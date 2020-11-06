Chauncey L. BreonJune 18, 1955 - November 3, 2020West Decatur, Pennsylvania - Chauncey L. Breon, 65, of West Decatur passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was born in Bellefonte on June 18, 1955 the son of Freda Cusick. He married Tammy J. Shuey Breon who survives at home. Along with his mother he survived by his children, Chad L. (Jennifer) Breon of rural Howard, Joel R. (Jamie) Breon of SC, Lucas Mulfinger of State College, Jesse O. Breon of Centre Hall, Brooke L. Breon of Pleasant Gap; his step-children, Rian P. Lacerda of Milroy, Elena R. Lacerda of Spring Mills; his sister, Colleen (Greg) Brown of Bellefonte; and his 8 grandchildren, Ryley Breon, Jakob Matis, Raegan Breon, Piper Breon, Aidan Mulfinger, Nevin Mulfinger, Ava Lacerda and Trenton Lacerda. He was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Breon and his sister, Darlene Grace Breon.Chauncey was a retired postal employee. He was a proud veteran, having served as an MP in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era, from October 1973- November 1975.He was of the Protestant faith. He was a professional bass fisherman who enjoyed hunting and was an avid outdoors man. He was a member of the Milesburg American Legion Post 893.Family and friends will be received at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 5 PM to 7 PM. A funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Jay Saldana officiating. Military Honors will be accorded at the funeral home. We will be following CDC recommendations, facial coverings will be required and social distancing is encouraged.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hope Fire Co. #2, 400 N. Front St., P. O. Box 400, Philipsburg, PA 16866 in Memory of Chauncey L. Breon.Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA