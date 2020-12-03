1/1
July 1, 1927 - November 27, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Cheerful Robinson Kidd, age 93, formerly of Mount Union, 502 E. Howard St., Bellefonte, PA, Centre County, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at 3:20 AM Centre Crest Nursing Home, Bellefonte, PA.
Cheerful was born July 1, 1927 in Shade Gap, PA, the daughter of the late McClellan and Blanche (Robinson) Kerlin. Her husband, John W. Kidd, preceded her in death. They were married May 6, 1948 in Frederick County, VA.
She is survived by 4 children: Rose Baker Huff and her husband Rick of Mount Union, Dorcas L. Helton and her husband Paul of Port Matilda, Russell F. Kidd of Mount Union, John W. Kidd Jr. of Mount Union; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Jane Kidd, on March 25, 2020.
Cheerful retired after working for many years as a Production Worker for Arrow Shirt Factory. She also worked for Josten's American Yearbook Company for many years.
Cheerful was part of the Alliance for Families of the Mentally ill and was very involved in working for women's rights and other social issues. She enjoyed reading, writing and watching films.
Cheerful was a 1945 graduate of Mount Union High School. She was a resident of Mount Union in Huntingdon County most of her life and in State College for several years.
All services will be held private.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Cheerful Kidd to the charity of the donor's choice or to any groups that fund environmental causes or that fund help for the mentally ill.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Cutright Funeral Homes- Smithfield Chapel, 313 Fairgrounds Road, Huntingdon, PA 16652, www.cutrightfuneralhomes.com


Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cutright Funeral Homes Pc Smithfield Chp
313 Fairgrounds Rd
Huntingdon, PA 16652
(814) 643-6475
