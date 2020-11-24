1/1
Chengquan He
1935 - 2020
Chengquan He
May 10, 1935 - November 21, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Chengquan He, 85, of Bellefonte, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Born on May 10, 1935, in Zhenjiang City, Jiangsu Province, P.R China, she was the daughter of the late Runjiang He and Fuzhen (Wang). She was married to her beloved husband, Baoqi Zhang, who survives her at his home in Bellefonte.
Chengquan was a 1961 graduate of Moscow Petroleum Institute, where she earned her bachelor's degree. She worked as an Associate Professor at Daqing Petroleum Institute (the current Northeast Petroleum University).
In addition to her husband, Baoqi, she is survived by one daughter, Hongwei Zhang, and one grandchild, Sinan Xu, both of Ontario, Canada.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Zhaowei Xu.
Chengquan enjoyed singing and reading.
Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.


Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wetzler Funeral Service Inc
206 N Spring St
Bellefonte, PA 16823
(814) 355-4261
