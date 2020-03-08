Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chester A. Houdeshell. View Sign Service Information Daughenbaugh Funeral Home Inc 106 W Sycamore St Snow Shoe , PA 16874 (814)-387-6000 Send Flowers Obituary

Chester A. Houdeshell December 26, 1943-March 5, 2020 Chester A. Houdeshell, 76, of Pine Glen, passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at his home with his wife by his side. Born on December 26, 1943, in Clarence, he was the son of the late William A. and Marcella I. (Snedden) Houdeshell. On September 2, 1978, at the Dormition of the Mother (St. Mary's) Byzantine Catholic Church in Clarence, he married Mildred M. "Millie" Biggans who survives at home. Chester attended Bald Eagle Area High School. He was employed as a Plumber for the Pennsylvania Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railroad, retiring in 2010 after 35 years of service. He was a member of the Dormition of the Mother (St. Mary's) Byzantine Catholic Church in Clarence. Chester enlisted in the US Army on March 19, 1962 where he earned the rank of PFC and qualified as a marksman (Riffle M-I) and EXPERT (Rifle M-14) before receiving his honorable discharge on March 18, 1965. Chester was a proud and active member of the Snow Shoe Area Lions Club, where he along with Norman Hahn, chaired the BBQ stand and taught many members the right technique of barbequing chicken for many years. He also worked the Bingo stand for the Lions Club at the Snow Shoe Carnival for many years. He was a member of the Clarence American Legion, Post 813, and a life member of the Pine Glen Fire Company. He enjoyed tinkering around his house, hunting and working with wood. He had a huge heart and would help anyone that asked. He was a friend to all. His biggest thrill was spending time with his grandchildren. Chester is survived by his wife, four sons: Stacey A. Houdeshell-Nickol-Reiter of Bellefonte, Benjamin J. Houdeshell and his wife, Angela, of Annapolis, MD, Tobias J. Houdeshell and his wife, Beth, of Doylestown, and Christopher R. Houdeshell and his wife, Danielle, of State College; five grandchildren: Owen, Logan, Molly, Madisyn, and Finley, and one brother, W. Daniel Houdeshell and his wife, Bonnie, of Pine Glen. Along with his parents, Chester was preceded in death by a daughter, Danette Reiter, and three brothers: Howard F. Washburn, Fredrick W. Houdeshell, and Orvis L. Houdeshell. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 10-11am at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Snow Shoe, with a Lions Prayer Service at 11am and a Parastas Service to follow. Funeral Mass will Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:30am at the Dormition of the Mother (St. Mary's) Byzantine Catholic Church in Clarence with Father James Ragan officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at the St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery in Clarence. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at

