Chester David "Dave" Boonie December 22, 1937 - July 2, 2020 With his loving family at his side, Chester David "Dave Boonie, went home to be with the Lord on July 2, 2020 at his home in Millheim. He was 82. Born December 22, 1937 in Neff's Mills, Huntingdon County, Dave was a son of the late Charles Boonie Sr. and Irene (Warefield) Boonie. He was a 1955 graduate of Juniata Valley High School. Dave proudly served his country in the U.S Army from Feb. of 1956 to Feb. of 1959 in the 864th Engineer's Company B at Camp Wolters in Texas. On February 10, 1993, Dave was united in marriage to the former Linda L. Rockey who survives at their home. In addition to his wife, Dave is survived by one daughter Robin Kreider (Craig); one son, Travis Boonie (Angela); four grandchildren, Andrew McGlynn, Sarah Medina (David), Tanis Boonie and, Gaven Boonie. Also surviving are five great-grandchildren, Nicholas Coons, Jordan Medina, Alyssa Medina, Israel Medina and Yesenia Medina, along with one sister, Dorothy Jean Barrett. Dave was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Lightner, and Maxine Diehl; six brothers, Carmon, Glenn, Wayne, Wesley (Bo), Charles, Jr., and James Boonie, and one infant brother, Paul Boonie. Dave was first employed with Jesse Keith in Alexandria before going to Centre Concrete in State College where he was employed from May, 1963 through December, 2002. Dave had faithfully attended Summit Hill Weselyn Church for 26 years, but the driving distance became too much so he and his wife began attending God's Missionary Church in Spring Mills. After his retirement in 2002, Dave enjoyed a personal ministry playing his auto harp at Christmas in Millheim, Wynwood at Salem Hill in Spring Mills, Wynwood at Centre Hall, Elm Croft and The Atrium in State College, and many area churches. Dave loved to talk and sing about our Lord Jesus Christ. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 10:00 am until noon at the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home in Millheim, followed by the funeral service at noon with Pastors Jimmy Niemond and Andrew Cooley officiating. Contributions in memory of Dave may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Dave will be laid to rest in Fairview West Cemetery in Millheim.
