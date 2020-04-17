Christine A. Tucker April 9, 1970 ~ April 15, 2020 Christine A. Tucker, 50, of State College, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at home. Born April 9, 1970, in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of Brian J. and Susan J. Kline Tucker, who survive in Bellefonte. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Thomas N. Tucker and his wife, Jennifer, of Dudley, MA. Christine was a 1989 graduate of State College High School. She earned an associate degree in Administrative Legal Secretary from South Hills Business School in 2003, an associate degree in Accounting from the Hiram G. Andrews Center in 2009, and a certification in Graphic Art from the Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology in 1989. Christine was formerly employed at the North Atherton Street Walmart working in the ICS Department. Prior to that she had worked for C-Cor. She was a member of the Shiloh Lutheran Church. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Centre County PAWS, 1401 Trout Rd, State College, PA 16801. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 17, 2020