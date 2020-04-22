Christopher Allen McLaughlin July 3, 1975-April 12, 2020 Christopher Allen McLaughlin, age 44, passed away on April 12, 2020 (Easter Sunday) at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College, PA. Chris resided at 2442 Bald Eagle Pike, Tyrone, PA. Former residences include State College, Port Matilda and Tipton, PA and at 6755 Route 321, Kane, PA. Chris was born on July 3, 1975 at Ridgway, PA to Patricia A Bevacqua McLaughlin and Allen D McLaughlin. Chris was preceded in death by his Maternal Grandparents, Dorothy Pollard Bevacqua and Joseph "Pooty" Bevacqua and his Paternal Grandparents, Joria Chandler McLaughlin and Donald McLaughlin. Chris is survived by his children, Dante McLaughlin and Rozlyn McLaughlin and several cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Chris graduated from Kane Area High School with the Class of 1993 where he played football and from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1998. He was formerly employed as a software engineer with Raytheon of State College, GTL of Altoona and most recently with TEK Systems. Chris was a fan of The Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers and Penguins and Ozzie Osbourne music. He really enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, cooking, rock concerts, vacationing at the shore and most importantly, weekends with his children. Burial will take place with a private service at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Kane, PA. Family and friends will be received at a future memorial service as determined by the family. Arrangements are being handled by Cummings Funeral Home of Kane, PA. Memorials can be made to one's favorite charity.

