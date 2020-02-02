Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Joseph Leyde. View Sign Service Information J Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home & Crematory Inc 1090 E. State St Sharon , PA 16146 (724)-347-7575 Send Flowers Obituary

Christopher Joseph Leyde July 8, 1961 ~ January 13, 2020 Christopher Leyde, 58, of State College, Pennsylvania, passed away in his home on the evening of Monday, January 13, 2020 after years of battling with cancer. He is predeceased by his parents, Frank E. Leyde Jr. and Jane G. Leyde; siblings, Frank E. Leyde III and Patricia Jane Dougherty; as well as his beloved dog, Bobbi. He is survived by siblings, Deborah Revoal (Walter), David Michael Leyde (Debra), Thomas Leyde and Thomas Dougherty. He is also survived by Jessica Perez Blasko, Brian, Karen and Laura Perez Leyde (Nicolas), his nieces and nephew who he helped to raise, and for whom he was a constant pillar of love and support. We wish to convey the especially close relationship the four of us had with our Uncle. He also leaves many nieces nephews, cousins, and their families. Chris was born July 8th, 1961 in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He was the youngest of six kids. He attended grade school around the area and developed close lifelong friendships. After graduating from Kennedy Catholic High School he went to work in the family business, Leyde Automotive, and went on to a career in the automotive industry. He followed his brother, Tom, to State College, PA where he worked for Napa Auto Parts for many years, and then became a delivery driver for On Time Delivery until he was diagnosed with cancer. Chris really liked his job as a regional driver, enjoyed seeing regular clients and the changing scenery. He was married to Melissa A. Peiper from 1993 to 2003. In his free time, interests included reading, sailing, architecture, wildlife, hiking and watching the Steelers play. He collected art and music albums and had a great sense of humor. He loved traveling and most recently visited Hawaii, France, Germany and Denver. He had plans to visit the Florida Keys and Barcelona when he recovered from cancer. Chris had strong moral and political beliefs but disparaged "armchair intellectuals," choosing instead to lead by example. A Memorial Service will be held on February 22 from 2:00-4:00pm at Mcgonigle Funeral Home of Sharon, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations can be made in honor of Bobbi to Pets Come First, located at 2451 General Potter Highway, Centre Hall, PA 16828 or at

