Christopher "Chris" Valentik May 2, 1952 August 25, 2020 Christopher "Chris" Valentik, 68, of Belle fonte, passed away at home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Born on May 2, 1952 in Butler, Missouri, he was the son of the late John and Bonnie (Braden) Valentik. Chris earned his bachelor's degree from Penn State in 1975. He was a self-employed contractor for 30 years. He is survived by his only son, John G. Valentik, and his wife, Paige, of Bellefonte. Also surviving are brothers Daniel, John Patrick, and sister Kathy Valentik. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Michael. In his younger years Chris loved music and attended concerts with names like Jimi Hendrix, Pink Flloyd, the Rolling Stones, and Bruce Springsteen. Some of Chris' hobbies included arrowhead hunting, fishing, and spending time with close friends and family. Chris particularly enjoyed fun evenings with his best friends Jim and Rob, along with his son Johnny. Chris was an avid Penn State fan and loved helping others. He had a knack for fixing things around the house and liked to brag that while he didn't know a lot, he knew a little bit about everything. He loved the outdoors and in particular the area surrounding his home on Spring Creek. Chris, a.k.a. "Bubba" will be sorely missed and the world is a better place for him having been there. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com
