Chrystal Barner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Chrystal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chrystal Barner May 13, 1985 ~ June 13, 2020 Chrystal Barner, 35, of Lock Haven passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna Lock Haven. Born May 13, 1985 in State College, she was the daughter of the late Mike Helwig and Bonnie Barner. Chrystal earned her Cosmetology License. She attended Freedom Life Church, Milesburg. Chrystal enjoyed all aspects of cosmetology. Her heart for others was evident as she loved everyone that came into her home as though they were her own children. Chrystal's most cherished moments were those spent in the outdoors with her family. Surviving are two daughters: Andrea (15) and Ember (2), both of Lock Haven; her fiancée, Zachary Secrest of Lock Haven; a half-sister, Lyla Breon; and her beloved dog, Zeus. Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, Pa 17745. Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald G Walker Funeral Home Inc
231 High St
Lock Haven, PA 17745
(570) 748-5329
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved