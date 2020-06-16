Chrystal Barner May 13, 1985 ~ June 13, 2020 Chrystal Barner, 35, of Lock Haven passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna Lock Haven. Born May 13, 1985 in State College, she was the daughter of the late Mike Helwig and Bonnie Barner. Chrystal earned her Cosmetology License. She attended Freedom Life Church, Milesburg. Chrystal enjoyed all aspects of cosmetology. Her heart for others was evident as she loved everyone that came into her home as though they were her own children. Chrystal's most cherished moments were those spent in the outdoors with her family. Surviving are two daughters: Andrea (15) and Ember (2), both of Lock Haven; her fiancée, Zachary Secrest of Lock Haven; a half-sister, Lyla Breon; and her beloved dog, Zeus. Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, Pa 17745. Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 16, 2020.