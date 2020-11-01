Clair Burke
October 29, 1944 - October 29, 2020
Lemont, Pennsylvania - Clair E. Burke, 76, of Lemont died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Born October 29, 1944, in Johnstown, he was a son of the late Clarence and Mary (Campagna) Burke. On August 3, 1968, he married Sonja Jean Lamborn, who preceded him in death on December 22, 2009.
Clair owned and operated Sunday's Exxon Service Center and Ryder Truck Rental, State College. He ran both businesses for over thirty years.
He was a huge sports fan especially Steelers football and all Penn State sports. Clair was a lifelong baseball fan. He was an all-star pitcher in his youth. Later, he enjoyed playing with his daughters and coaching their various teams. Clair really enjoyed hosting backyard pool parties for family and friends. He also had a soft spot for dogs. He carried treats in his pocket in case he ran into a friendly canine. Clair was kind, friendly, and liked to joke. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Clair is survived by his two daughters, Jeanne C. Markle (Robert) of Pleasant Gap, Crissy E. Bieber (Brooke) of Gettysburg, SD; four grandchildren, Loren Auman of Bellefonte, Kyle Auman of FL, Braden and Brendan Bieber of Gettysburg, SD. He is also survived by his sisters, Pat Goginsky, Donna Tarzian, and Jackie Sywensky.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother Edward Burke.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic all services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Centre County PAWS, 1401 Trout Rd, State College, PA 16801.
