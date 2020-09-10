Clare Ann Traynor August 8, 1954- September 6, 2020 Clare Ann Traynor, 66 of Bellefonte flew to the great gig in the sky on September 6, 2020 at Centre Crest. Clare was born on August 8, 1954, in Huntingdon, Long Island, New York, a daughter of the late Bernard and Clare Swarts Traynor. Clare was a graduate of Holy Family Diocesan High School class of 1972 and a graduate of Katherine Gibbs Executive Assistant graduate class of 1973. Clare worked in Manhattan, before she gave up the rat race and moved to central PA. She was a premier baker and proprietor of Sweet Indulgence Desserts in Pleasant Gap. Her home based bakery supplied local restaurants and cafes with celebration cakes, pies, cookies, baklava and other very special occasion desserts. Her wedding cakes and desserts were legendary. Clare loved music and had an amazing voice deep with emotion. She sang the blues with many musicians including Ruby Fruit Begonia and CBG (Clare, Bill, Gary). Clare sang the classic: Summertime, Over the Rainbow and Fever. Clare was Irish and her family was from Ballina, County Mayo Ireland. She often traveled to Ireland with her great friends: the three ladies and others (you know who you are). She was a Kindred Spirit to many friends and family. Clare is survived by her 2 brothers, Bryan Traynor of Putham Valley, NY and Shaun Traynor of Indialantic, FL. She enjoyed running her business, Sweet Indulence Desserts, traveling to Ireland, and collecting knick knacks. Clare leaves many friends with great memories. REMEMBER LIFE IS SHORT, EAT DESSERTS FIRST! Family and friends will be received on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 6PM 8 PM at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. We will be following CDC recommendations, facial coverings will be required and social distancing is encouraged Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com