Clarence Edward "C.E" "Jim" Whitehill August 3, 1943 ~ June 14, 2020 Clarence Edward "Jim" White hill, 76, of Bellefonte, passed away at home on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Born in Bellefonte on August 3, 1943, he was the son of the late Walter Riley and Madaline Rebecca (Tate) Whitehill. On September 2, 1978, he was united in marriage with Merrie-Margaret Oxnard Whitehill, who preceded him in death on April 19, 2019, fulfilling their promise to grow old together. Jim was a 1961 graduate of Bellefonte High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps from March 23, 1964 until honorable discharge on March 21, 1969. During his time in the Corps, he served as a Drill Instructor at Parris Island, and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the Meritorious Mast. During his 30 year career with the PA Dept. of Corrections, C.E. served as AFSCME Union President at SCI Rockview, then moved on to develop the Quehanna Motivational Boot Camp. He is survived by his two sons, Nicolas Lee Oxnard Whitehill (Danielle Whitehill), Jameson Lane Oxnard Whitehill, and four grandchildren, Allayna Grace, Scarlette Isabella, Killian Nicolas, and Heiden Jon, all of Bellefonte. Also surviving is one brother, Kenneth Eugene Whitehill (Margarita), of California, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Budd Whitehill, and two sisters, Mildred Packer and Nancy Witherite. Jim served his community through the Nittany Leathernecks Detachment of the Marine Corps League, Undine Fire Company, Centre and Mifflin County Search and Rescue, and Juniata Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Additionally, he was a member of the Bellefonte VFW Post 1600, Bellefonte Elks Lodge #1094, and the American Legion Post #867 in Pleasant Gap. Friends and family are welcome to a drive-by viewing for Jim and his family on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 11am-12 noon, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Please use specific directions below. To comply with COVID-19 regulations, PLEASE always remain in your vehicle, no exceptions! Turn on W. Lamb Street between Bellefonte Elementary School and St. John's Episcopal Church, make a left on Locust Lane and at the top of the hill, turn right into the parking lot at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. Burial with full military honors will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's memory to Toys for Tots. Monetary donations and/or toys can be mailed to the local Toys for Tots Coordinator's address: Eugene L. Weller, Jr. Major, USMCR (Ret.), 1380 N. Atherton Street, State College, PA 16803. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 17, 2020.