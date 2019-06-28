Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claudette J. Gagnon. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Claudette J. Gagnon October 12, 1939 June 23, 2019 Claudette J Gagnon, 79, died peacefully on Sunday June 23 at her home in State College, following a brief battle with cancer. She was born in Coati- cook Canada on October 12, 1939 to the late Leopold and Corinne Laroche. While in Canada, she worked for the C.P.A. firm, Giles Landry & Co. In 1964, she moved to Manchester, NH where she met and married Robert Gagnon on September 21, 1968. She gained her citizenship in 1969. On December 16, 1970, they became the proud parents of Michael Christian. In 1988, Claudette relocated to the State College area where she began working for The Bakery in sales, bookkeeping, and outstanding public relations. In 1991 she began working in housing for PSU, retiring in December 2000. Claudette was an active member of NAMI (National Alliance for the Mentally Ill) for many years, attending local and national conferences in an effort for law enforcement to adopt life preserving measures when handling calls concerning mental illness. She was a member of St Peter's United Church of Christ. Claudette was preceded in death by her parents, Robert (former husband), and brothers Guy and Jacques Laroche. She is survived by her son Michael of Ambridge, PA, siblings Jean Claude (Jeannine), Richard (Michelyne) and Jean Neil, Nicole Bergeron (Gaston), France Diamond (Marcel), and Carole Houle (Claude). Also surviving is her American sister, Diana LaRoche. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Claudette was very social, loved and admired by many. She was an exceptional hostess. She enjoyed shopping, reading, daily walking, and attending concerts and plays with her friends. She looked forward to spending holidays and special events with her "American family." In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NAMI (National Alliance of Mentally Ill), 2107 Wilson Blvd, Suite 300, Arlington VA, 22201. The public is invited to attend the graveside service on Monday, July 1 at the Boalsburg Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at

