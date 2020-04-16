Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clement James Durachko. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clement James Durachko October 25, 1952 ~ March 31, 2020 Clement James Durach-ko, 67, of Berwyn, Alberta, Canada, passed away on March 31, 2020. Clem passed suddenly after a very short battle with cancer, with his wife, Leta, by his side in a peaceful setting in Alberta, Canada. Clem was born on October 25, 1952, in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. He was the son of Clement P. and Georgia A. (Watt) Durachko. On October 10, 1975, he married Leta M. Gosse, in Torbay, Newfoundland, Canada. Clem graduated from Bald Eagle Area High School in 1970 and went on to get his Electronics Degree. Afterwards he joined the U.S. Navy (SeaBees Branch) and served his Country for 12 years. His first assignment was Japan during the Vietnam War. Clem spent several years at Chanute Air Force Base teaching electronics. He also spend several years on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Air Craft Carrier in Communications. As a civilian, he worked for the United Nations and also worked for a Newfoundland Communications Company. His work as a civilian carried him to places like Greenland, Rwanda, Qatar, and Thailand. Clem also spent 14 months in Iraq. Clem is survived by his wife, Leta Gosse Durachko, of Berwyn, Alberta, Canada; his father Clement P. Durachko of Clarence; sister Alice A. Stedman (Reginald) of Bellefonte; brother, David L. Durachko (Benildes) of Clarence; sister Ellen Durachko Feeney of Norway, Maine; and brother Martin G. Duracko (Lori) of New Bethlehem. Clem is also survived by his Canadian family brother-in-laws Alfred (Geraldine) Gosse and Jim (Eleanor) Gosse of Torbay, Newfoundland; and Eugene Gosse of Vancouver, British Columbia. Clem is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews and cousins of Canada and the US. Clem was preceded in death by his mother, Georgia A. (Watt) Durachko and his mother-in-law, Sarah (Ryan) Gosse and father-in-law, John T. Gosse both of Torbay Newfoundland. Clem loved Newfoundland and his ocean home. He and Leta were planning to move back to Newfoundland in July. He was a lover of the outdoors and did a lot of camping, canoeing, hiking and traveling. He was an adventurer at heart. Clem will be laid to rest in Clarence, Pennsylvania. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, all services will be postponed until a later date which will be announced. Contributions may be made to the .

