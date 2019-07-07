Cloyd L. Kerstetter June 14, 1942July 3, 2019 Cloyd L. Kerstetter, 77, of Aarons- burg, passed from this life on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Manor Care in Jersey Shore. Born June 14, 1942 in Coburn, Cloyd was a son of the late Leonard F. and Verna (Sproul) Kerstetter. He was a 1961 graduate of Penns Valley Area High School. On May 23, 1964, Cloyd married Mary C. Vonada who survives at their home. Also surviving are two sons, Kevin Kerstetter (Claudia) of Rebersburg, and Brian Kerstetter (Amy) of Spring Mills; two sisters, Mary M. Hettinger (Randall) of Rebersburg, and Marlene A. Godshall (Larry) of Mifflinburg; four brothers, William T. "Davey" Kerstetter (Pat) and Kenneth A. Kerstetter (Karen) both of Mifflinburg, and Edward Kerstetter (Barb) and Henry E. "Hank" Kerstetter both of Aaronsburg. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Mandy (Jake), Kaylee (Tony), Brandon (Ashley), Paige, Morgan, Heather (Ryan), Cortney (Dale) and Taylor (Scott), three great grandchildren, Kaylyn, Grant and Chandler, and his mother in law, Frances Confer. Cloyd was preceded in death by siblings, Lois, James, Robert, Gene and Thomas Kerstetter, his father in law, Randall J. Vonada, and, his step father in law, Richard W. Confer. Cloyd was employed as a carpenter with Don Coyne Construction. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a member of the American Legion Keystone Post #444 in Millheim. Cloyd enjoyed watching sports on television, including baseball, football and especially NASCAR Racing with Tony Stewart being his favorite driver. He also enjoyed hunting and working in his woodshop where he made all kinds of knick knacks. Most of all, Cloyd enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, July 13th from 1-2 at the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home in Millheim, followed by the Memorial Service at 2:00 pm. Contributions in memory of Cloyd may be given to the Millheim Legion, PO Box 301, Millheim, PA 16854. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on July 7, 2019