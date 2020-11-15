Collette Joy Morningstar
August 10, 1972 - November 11, 2020
Lakewood, New Jersey - Collette Morningstar died on November 11, Veteran's Day at age 48. For three years she resided in Leisure Chateau, a New Jersey residential nursing home which specialized in Huntington's Disease.
Collette was born in Huntingdon Pennsylvania on August 10, 1972. She has a twin sister Colleen. Collette was the daughter of Paul and Claire Veneziale. She married Marty Morningstar.
Collette is survived by a son, Nicholas. She has a niece Lubov and four young grand-nephews who lived in Alexandria, Pennsylvania. Collette's twin sister, Colleen, her husband Brad Boyd and son Dmitri continue to live in Alexandria, Pennsylvania.
Collette was a 1991 graduate of Juniata Valley High School. She attended college in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania and remained in the Philadelphia area surrounded by her grandmother, aunts and uncles and cousins in the Veneziale clan. Collette was a much loved, giving young adult who made us laugh. She had a zest for life.
Collette is also survived by a large extended family of Mooney's who reside in San Francisco the New England area. She enjoyed vacations and travels to her aunt, uncle and cousins.
She was beloved by all.
Services will be postponed due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Huntington Disease Society of America, 505 8th Avenue, Suite 902, New York City, New York, 10018.
