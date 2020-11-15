1/1
Collette Joy Morningstar
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Collette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Collette Joy Morningstar
August 10, 1972 - November 11, 2020
Lakewood, New Jersey - Collette Morningstar died on November 11, Veteran's Day at age 48. For three years she re­sided in Leisure Chateau, a New Jersey residential nursing home which specialized in Hunting­ton's Disease.
Collette was born in Huntingdon Pennsylvania on August 10, 1972. She has a twin sister Colleen. Collette was the daughter of Paul and Claire Veneziale. She married Marty Morningstar.
Collette is survived by a son, Nicholas. She has a niece Lubov and four young grand-nephews who lived in Alexandria, Pennsylvania. Collette's twin sister, Colleen, her husband Brad Boyd and son Dmitri continue to live in Alexandria, Pennsylvania.
Collette was a 1991 graduate of Juniata Valley High School. She attended college in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania and remained in the Philadelphia area surrounded by her grandmother, aunts and uncles and cousins in the Veneziale clan. Collette was a much loved, giving young adult who made us laugh. She had a zest for life.
Collette is also survived by a large extended family of Mooney's who reside in San Francisco the New England area. She enjoyed vacations and travels to her aunt, uncle and cousins.
She was beloved by all.
Services will be postponed due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Huntington Disease Society of America, 505 8th Avenue, Suite 902, New York City, New York, 10018.
Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Koch Funeral Home - State College
2401 S. Atherton Street
State College, PA 16801
(814) 237-2712
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved