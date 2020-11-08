1/1
Connie L. Tyger
1945 - 2020
Connie L Tyger
August 10, 1945 - November 5, 2020
Clarence, Pennsylvania - Connie L. Tyger, 75, of Clarence, surrounded by her family, peacefully passed away on November 5, 2020 at her home. Born on August 10, 1945, in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late James E. and Martha (Biggans) Mayes. On May 7, 1966, in Philipsburg, she married Ronald C. Tyger, who survives at home.
Connie was a 1964 graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School. She worked at various places throughout her lifetime, retiring from Lockheed Martin as a Configuration Manager after 20 years of service.
Connie enjoyed taking photographs, creating scrapbooks, working with computers, and watching the various wildlife that would come into their yard. She liked gardening and created the most artistically beautiful flower gardens. She enjoyed quilting and making ragdolls for her family and friends. She liked watching the Hallmark Channel and any investigation shows, such as Chicago P.D. and Blue Bloods.
Connie is survived by her husband, two children: Michele C. Kishita and her husband, Jun, of Philadelphia, and Ronald E. Tyger of Phoenix, AZ, one grandson, Stephan Dobosh, and three brothers: Kenneth Mayes of Osceola Mills, Larry Mayes and his wife, Trilby of Snow Shoe, and Gary Mayes and his wife, Grace also of Snow Shoe.
Following Connie's wishes, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, 2200 Broad Ave, Altoona, PA 16601.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.


Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Daughenbaugh Funeral Home Inc
106 W Sycamore St
Snow Shoe, PA 16874
(814) 387-6000
