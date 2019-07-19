Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Conrad F. Friday Jr.. View Sign Service Information Heath Funeral Home 701 Lingle St Osceola Mills , PA 16666 (814)-339-6543 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Heath Funeral Home 701 Lingle St Osceola Mills , PA 16666 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM Heath Funeral Home 701 Lingle St Osceola Mills , PA 16666 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Heath Funeral Home 701 Lingle St Osceola Mills , PA 16666 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Conrad F. Friday May 15, 1941 July 17, 2019 Conrad F. Friday, Jr., 78, of Osceoal Mills, PA died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at his home. Born on May 15, 1941 in Philipsburg, PA, he was the son of the late Conrad F. Friday, Sr. and Helen L. (Kinch) Friday. He married Bonnie A (Baughman) Friday on April 13, 1963 at the C & M A Church in Osceola Mills, PA: she survives at home. He was of the Christian Faith. He was a member of the Columbia Fire Company in Osceola Mills, PA, the Central District Firemen, and the Osceola Lodge F. & A. M. He was employed by the former Mid-State Electric in Osceola Mills, PA, Nearhoof Machine in Osceola Mills, PA, Cowfer Coal Company in Osceola Mills, PA, the Philipsburg Osceola Mills School District and he retired from Decatur Village. He was a 1959 graduate of the Philipsburg Osceola Mills High School. In addition to his wife, he is survived by: three daughters, Tina Ludwig & her husband Michael of State College, PA, Lori Schnarrs & her husband Timothy of Osceola Mills, PA and Cindy Knepp & her husband Timothy of Houtzdale, PA; one sister, Nancy Querry of Elizabethtown, PA; one brother, James L. Friday & his wife Aggie of Woodland, PA; six grandchildren, Jonathan Ludwig & his wife Ashley, Tyler Schnarrs & his wife Samantha, Alexis Knepp, Hunter Knepp, Chrissie Taheri & her husband Ali, and Dan Ludwig & his wife Bella; five great-grandchildren, Paisley Schnarrs, Kia Taheri, Isabella Ludwig, Luke Ludwig, and Owen Ludwig, one great-grandson on the way; and his dog Shadow. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, PA: with Rev. D. Z. Lewis officiating. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills, PA. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to funeral time at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook go to:

Conrad F. Friday May 15, 1941 July 17, 2019 Conrad F. Friday, Jr., 78, of Osceoal Mills, PA died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at his home. Born on May 15, 1941 in Philipsburg, PA, he was the son of the late Conrad F. Friday, Sr. and Helen L. (Kinch) Friday. He married Bonnie A (Baughman) Friday on April 13, 1963 at the C & M A Church in Osceola Mills, PA: she survives at home. He was of the Christian Faith. He was a member of the Columbia Fire Company in Osceola Mills, PA, the Central District Firemen, and the Osceola Lodge F. & A. M. He was employed by the former Mid-State Electric in Osceola Mills, PA, Nearhoof Machine in Osceola Mills, PA, Cowfer Coal Company in Osceola Mills, PA, the Philipsburg Osceola Mills School District and he retired from Decatur Village. He was a 1959 graduate of the Philipsburg Osceola Mills High School. In addition to his wife, he is survived by: three daughters, Tina Ludwig & her husband Michael of State College, PA, Lori Schnarrs & her husband Timothy of Osceola Mills, PA and Cindy Knepp & her husband Timothy of Houtzdale, PA; one sister, Nancy Querry of Elizabethtown, PA; one brother, James L. Friday & his wife Aggie of Woodland, PA; six grandchildren, Jonathan Ludwig & his wife Ashley, Tyler Schnarrs & his wife Samantha, Alexis Knepp, Hunter Knepp, Chrissie Taheri & her husband Ali, and Dan Ludwig & his wife Bella; five great-grandchildren, Paisley Schnarrs, Kia Taheri, Isabella Ludwig, Luke Ludwig, and Owen Ludwig, one great-grandson on the way; and his dog Shadow. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, PA: with Rev. D. Z. Lewis officiating. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills, PA. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to funeral time at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook go to: www.heathfuneral.com Published in Centre Daily Times on July 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close