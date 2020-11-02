Constance J. Decker
June 21, 1942 - October 30, 2020
Wellsboro, Pennsylvania - Constance "Connie" Jean (Adams) Decker, 78, formerly of Centre Hall, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 in Wellsboro. Connie was born on June 21, 1942 in Julian. She was the daughter of the late E. Eugene and Violet (Flick) Adams. On March 4, 1963, in Winchester, VA, she married Warren L. Decker, who passed away on October 11, 2019.
Connie graduated from Bald Eagle Area High School in 1960. She worked as a supervisor at Old Main and in the Registrar's Department at Penn State University until her retirement in June of 1999.
Her hobbies consisted of gardening, reading, and watching western movies. She was of the Methodist faith.
Connie is survived by one son, who she lived with for the past year, David W Decker, and his wife Kristin (Falk), of Wellsboro, one daughter, Lisa A. Bell and her husband, Joey, of Centre Hall, one sister, Sandra (Adams) Schlegel and husband, Frazier, of Julian, and her two granddaughters, Payton D. Bell, also referred to as her rosebud, of Centre Hall, and Leianah M. (Robles) Guerra and her husband, Dan, of El Paso, TX.
Following Connie's wishes there will be no public visitation or service. There will be a private burial at the Reformed & Lutheran Cemetery in Centre Hall with Rev. Russell Sauerwein officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Centre County PAWS where Connie and Warren rescued their beloved cat, Lincoln, 1401 Trout Road, State College, PA 16801.
