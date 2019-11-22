Guest Book View Sign Service Information Beezer-Heath Funeral Home 719 E. Spruce St. Philipsburg , PA 16866 (814)-342-4310 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Philipsburg Elks Lodge and Country Club 1 Country Club Ln Philipsburg , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CONSTANCE M. "CONNIE" STEPHENS October 3, 1940 ~ November 18, 2019 Constance M. "Connie" Stephens, 79, of Philipsburg, died peacefully November 18, 2019, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Scott Viehdorfer. Connie was born on October 3, 1940, in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Alfred G. McDonald and his second wife, Rae Ann Erickson; and Rosalie P. (Schoonover) Ashworth and her second husband, Henry Ashworth. Connie was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Philipsburg. She was also a member of the B.P.O. Elks #1173, Philipsburg. She was married on June 8, 1957, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Osceola Mills, to John F. Stephens, who preceded her in death on February 11, 2019. She was employed throughout her working career with several former Philipsburg area businesses; including, the General Cigar plant, Ames department store and Frank's Pizza Shop. She is survived by three children: Cindy S. Viehdorfer and her husband, Scott, of Philipsburg, Mary S. Moore and her husband, Charles, of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina and John L. Stephens and his companion, Lori Morra, of Sandy Ridge; four grandchildren: N. Rian Bender and her husband, Nathan Lucas, of Philipsburg, Trevor J. Turner and his wife, Joni, of Little River, South Carolina, Justin Moore and his companion, Sam, of Harrisburg and Kelly Viehdorfer and her companion, Travis Quillen, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; five great-grandchildren: Ky and Kinley Bender, Kendyn and Macee Turner and Jacob Lucas; one brother, Ken McDonald, of Wilton, California; a half-sister, Cheryl McDonald, of Warriors Mark; a half-brother Jeff McDonald and his wife, Jennifer, of Philipsburg; her life-long best friend, Sandy Lynch, of West Decatur; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members. Connie was preceded in death by one sister, Velma Enck and one brother, Robert McDonald, in addition to her parents and husband. One of her favorite pastimes was playing card games with her friends. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4 to 6 pm at the Philipsburg

