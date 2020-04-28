Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constance Wellen (Connie) Coleman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Constance (Connie) Wellen Coleman December 25, 1931-April 23, 2020 Constance (Connie) Wellen Coleman, 88, of Lewis-berry, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Connie was born in Harrisburg, PA on December 25th, 1931. The daughter of Corporal Henry R. of the Pennsylvania State Police and Evelyn K. (Wilhelm) Wellen. The granddaughter of Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Cecil M. and Eva G. (Neiman) Wilhelm. After graduating from New Cumberland High School in 1949, she made her way to Pennsylvania State University where she met and married the love of her life Ernest H. Coleman Jr. MD (Bud). She graduated from PSU in 1953, one of only a few women who obtained a B.S. in Medical Technology at the time. She devoted their early years of marriage to supporting her family by working for Merck while Bud completed medical school. After Bud graduated and began his medical practice she was able to happily devote her time and energy to her family while assisting Bud with his practice. Universally, her children all have memories of a very happy childhood with many hours spent on the family farm, vacationing at Rehoboth Beach and boating on the Chesapeake Bay. A devoted wife and mother, Connie put her family first before her own interests. She loved animals and was an avid sportswoman and outdoor enthusiast, including equestrian, snow and water skiing, tennis, and spending time outdoors at her beloved farm. When her children were older she worked at PennDOT as an administrative assistant. She was predeceased by her parents, her loving husband Ernest Jr., her son William, and brother Cecil. She leaves behind her children Philip (Lisa) of Northville, MI, Ernest III (Sue) of Kenner, LA, Mary Carolyn (Gary) of Lewisberry PA, beloved grandchildren Katherine, Kara and Bryce of Northville, MI. Due to current restrictions on gatherings, a memorial service will be held at a later day. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Horses Haven Rescue, PO Box 166, Howell, MI 48844,

Constance (Connie) Wellen Coleman December 25, 1931-April 23, 2020 Constance (Connie) Wellen Coleman, 88, of Lewis-berry, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Connie was born in Harrisburg, PA on December 25th, 1931. The daughter of Corporal Henry R. of the Pennsylvania State Police and Evelyn K. (Wilhelm) Wellen. The granddaughter of Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Cecil M. and Eva G. (Neiman) Wilhelm. After graduating from New Cumberland High School in 1949, she made her way to Pennsylvania State University where she met and married the love of her life Ernest H. Coleman Jr. MD (Bud). She graduated from PSU in 1953, one of only a few women who obtained a B.S. in Medical Technology at the time. She devoted their early years of marriage to supporting her family by working for Merck while Bud completed medical school. After Bud graduated and began his medical practice she was able to happily devote her time and energy to her family while assisting Bud with his practice. Universally, her children all have memories of a very happy childhood with many hours spent on the family farm, vacationing at Rehoboth Beach and boating on the Chesapeake Bay. A devoted wife and mother, Connie put her family first before her own interests. She loved animals and was an avid sportswoman and outdoor enthusiast, including equestrian, snow and water skiing, tennis, and spending time outdoors at her beloved farm. When her children were older she worked at PennDOT as an administrative assistant. She was predeceased by her parents, her loving husband Ernest Jr., her son William, and brother Cecil. She leaves behind her children Philip (Lisa) of Northville, MI, Ernest III (Sue) of Kenner, LA, Mary Carolyn (Gary) of Lewisberry PA, beloved grandchildren Katherine, Kara and Bryce of Northville, MI. Due to current restrictions on gatherings, a memorial service will be held at a later day. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Horses Haven Rescue, PO Box 166, Howell, MI 48844, www.horseshaven.org Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

