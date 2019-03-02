Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constance Wills "Anne" Harpster. View Sign

Constance "Anne" Wills Harpster Constance "Anne" Wills Harpster, 81, of Centre Hall, formerly of Pine Grove Mills, died on February 27, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Anne was born in Bellefonte on June 26, 1937, the daughter of the late George O. Wills and Martha C. Sprankle Wills. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Harpster in 2011, whom she married on December 25, 1954. Anne was also preceded in death by brother, George "Mike" Wills, and sister, Martha Lee Wills. Anne is survived by daughter, Laura (Arthur) Grundfast; son, Jeffrey (Charlene) Harpster; daughter, Elizabeth (John) Gladfelter; grandchildren, Heather (George) Heverly, Rachael (fianc‚ Willis Wible) Guyer, Kyle Harpster, and James Evert; great grandchildren, Scott, Parker, Maddilynn, and Adalynn; and her loving companion, Joe Humphreys. She graduated from Richmond Academy in Georgia in 1955 and Centre County Vocational Technical School Practical Nursing Program in 1976. When living in Belleville, Pennsylvania from 1960 to 1973, she was a coordinator for Mifflin County Club 4-H and was a 4-H leader; active in organizing Big Valley Ambulance Service; and was a qualified first aid instructor and ambulance attendant. She was very active in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove Mills and very much enjoyed singing in the choir. Anne believed in preventing future troublesome and larger problems before they happened and was practical with self-discipline in all she undertook. She was very determined and finished what she started, always appreciating the essence of "a hard day's work." With focus and determination, she did her best in all endeavors putting her family first and relying on her Christian faith for strength in difficult times. Anne had a tender heart for animals and enjoyed a large outdoor environment, always learning from them; she was very in-touch with their ways and habits and enjoyed sharing this information with others. Learning about and enjoying antiques and their place in history was of great interest to her, so much so that she and her husband Jim in 1994, dismantled a 1821 log house in Hublersburg and moved it to their property and reassembled it, gaining much knowledge and respect for early builders. She loved trees, flowers, gardening, birds, cats, and all simple and natural things. She had a kind and caring heart for the infirmed and disabled and helped when she could. Having an opportunity to make a difference in her brother's health for 13 years by donating her kidney in 1990 was a most right and wonderful experience for her and all involved. May this time of mourning become an instructive remembrance and may her example to "love one another" be a part of the lives of those she held most dear. Visitation will be Monday, March 4, 2019 from 10AM to 12PM with services immediately following at 12PM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 277 W Pine Grove Rd, Pine Grove Mills. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the John K. Sprankle Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 200, Pine Grove Mills, PA 16868. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at

