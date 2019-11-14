Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Curtis Garis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Curtis Garis August 3,1992 ~ November 3, 2019 Curtis Garis, 27, of Storms- town passed away at home on Sunday, November 2, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his family. He is survived by his parents, Michael and Karen Garis, his brother and best friend, William Garis, his fiancee Jessica Klenk and his dog Quinn. There are numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and his maternal grandparents, Roy Hoffer, Jr. and Kay Swann. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Juanita Garis. Memorial Service to be held at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Pleasant Gap on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Shock officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church or the Testicular Cancer Foundation.

Curtis Garis August 3,1992 ~ November 3, 2019 Curtis Garis, 27, of Storms- town passed away at home on Sunday, November 2, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his family. He is survived by his parents, Michael and Karen Garis, his brother and best friend, William Garis, his fiancee Jessica Klenk and his dog Quinn. There are numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and his maternal grandparents, Roy Hoffer, Jr. and Kay Swann. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Juanita Garis. Memorial Service to be held at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Pleasant Gap on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Shock officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church or the Testicular Cancer Foundation. Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close