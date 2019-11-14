Curtis Garis August 3,1992 ~ November 3, 2019 Curtis Garis, 27, of Storms- town passed away at home on Sunday, November 2, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his family. He is survived by his parents, Michael and Karen Garis, his brother and best friend, William Garis, his fiancee Jessica Klenk and his dog Quinn. There are numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and his maternal grandparents, Roy Hoffer, Jr. and Kay Swann. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Juanita Garis. Memorial Service to be held at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Pleasant Gap on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Shock officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church or the Testicular Cancer Foundation.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 14, 2019