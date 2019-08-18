Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Curtis James Wallace. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Curtis James Wallace Curtis James Wallace age 69, passed away on August 15, 2019 at Foxdale Village, State College, PA, after a 1 1/2 year battle with esophageal cancer. Born in Allentown, PA, he was a son of the late James J. Wallace and Anne Shatsky Wallace. He graduated from Quakertown Community High School in 1968, obtained his BS from Penn State University in 1972 and an ME in 1976 also from Penn State University. He taught for 33 years in the Quakertown Community School District, the last 31 years at the former Milford Middle School. He served as Student Council advisor, Yearbook advisor and Director of spring plays and musicals. He was also the longtime scorekeeper for the Quakertown Community High School boys basketball team. He is survived by a brother Thomas and wife Marsha Wallace of Alachua, FL; cousins, Michael Shatsky of Bethlehem, PA. and Jane Kline of League City, TX. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Saturday August 24, 2019 in Holy Saviour Cemetery Section 23, 2575 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA. 18017 In lieu of cards and flowers, contributions may be made to the or . The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle his arrangements.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 18, 2019

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

