Curtis W. "Stumpy" Stump April 14, 1957July 11, 2019 Curtis W. "Stumpy" Stump, 62, of State College, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at home. Born April 14, 1957, in Altoona, he was the son of the late Charles W. Stump and Shirley J. Irvin Stump, who survives. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Cristen A. Stump and her partner, Algernon Henry, of Upper Darby; a sister, Linda A. Mangan and her husband, Patrick, of Pleasant Gap; a brother in-law, David L. Landis of Pittsburgh; three nieces, Sara, Millie and Melissa. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dana L. Landis. He was a 1975 graduate of Altoona High School. Curt was a successful & hardworking sales representative for Nabisco, working 37 years in an ever-changing retail environment until his retirement in 2016. Immediately following his retirement, he followed his true passion of the open road, spending countless hours on his Harley Motorcycle. He has said that he experienced a sensation of euphoria every time the pavement moved beneath his wheels. His passion for motorcycling throughout the years created friendships through Centre Riders, Abate & ultimately a brotherhood with the Reading Motorcycle Club. He will forever be known for his ability to converse, his culinary expertise, kindness, & his gentle soul. This thoughtfulness with his friends & family extended to his best canine friend, Jaxson with whom he spent many hours. For this reason, in lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Pets Come First, 2451 General Potter Hwy, Centre Hall, PA 16828. A celebration of life will be at from 2 until 6 p.m., on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Pine Grove Mills VFW, 500 W. Pinegrove Road, Pine Grove Mills. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at

