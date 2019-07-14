Cynthia E. Basalla-Taxis July 29, 1951July 6, 2019 Cynthia Basalla-Taxis, born July 29, 1951, passed away on July 6, 2019 in her State College home. She was a wife of 38 years to Edwin Basalla-Taxis, who preceded her in death, along with her mother, Priscilla Basalla. Cynth is survived by her son Benjamin and his wife Chido (Brooklyn), her sister, Georgia Koontz (Florida), and her father, George Basalla (Pleasant Gap), and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Cynth's life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2 p.m., at Above the Valley (559 N. Pennsylvania Ave, Centre Hall, PA 16828). Cynth was a force of nature and always the life of the party. She graduated from Bald Eagle High School in 1969, and received a bachelor's degree in Visual Arts from Penn State University in 1973. She worked as a therapist for many years and, later in her career, started her own private practice. Cynth embraced the fullness of life, loved to laugh, and lived and loved fiercely. She enjoyed creating art, loved cooking and traveling, and was a passionate advocate for animals. She found joy in bringing people together, and was a loyal friend. She was a member of the VFW Women's Auxillary, and the Dirty Rotten SOBs. Memorial contributions may be made in Cynth's honor to Centre County PAWS, www.centrecountypaws.org/donate. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on July 14, 2019