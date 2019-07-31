Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia J. "Cindy" Jones. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Cynthia "Cindy" J. Jones March 14, 1943July 24, 2019 Cynthia J. Jones, "Cin dy," 76, died at Centre Crest July 24, 2019, following a long illness. Cindy was born on March 14, 1943 in Indiana, Pa. She was the daughter of Harry J. and Elizabeth Carson Canfield. She married Alfred Jones, Jr. on December 19, 1964 in Carlisle, Pa. Cindy is survived by her husband, Al, her son C. Vincent Jones, his wife, Leslie, and her grandchildren, Savannah and Tristan, all of Hatboro, Pa.; and her daughter Jennifer E. Lengyel and her husband Scott, of Canandaigua, N.Y. Cindy's parents, as well as her brother Harry and sister Ann, preceded her in death. Cindy attended Dickinson College, where she met Al. They married during their senior year, both graduating in 1965. Following college, they moved to the Pittsburgh area where Cindy worked as a teacher in the Avalon, Pa school district. In 1972 Cindy and Al came to the State College area to live. In 1985 Cindy began working at Penn State, initially in Development with the College of Engineering, then as Coordinator of Alumni Relations. She retired from that position in June of 2008. Cindy loved gardening with flowers and was an avid reader. She also loved music, especially romantic doo-wop. She was wicked smart with a dangerous sense of humor. She liked to travel. Cindy's family is very appreciative and thankful for the compassionate and competent care she received as a resident of CentreCrest for more than two years. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Cindy to Centre Crest at 502 E. Howard Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823, to support the completion of the new facility being constructed. A private family service for Cindy took place on July 27, 2019. A celebration of Cindy's life will be held on August 25, 2019 at 2pm at Wyndham Garden Mountainview. Cindy's family looks forward to joining with her friends to remember her. Online condolences may be made to the family at

