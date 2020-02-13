Cynthia Pfaff Miele January 16, 1948 ~ February 10, 2020 Cynthia Pfaff Miele, 72, of Blanchard, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital. She was born on January 16, 1948 in Dubois, Pa. the daughter of the late John and Leila Gray Pfaff. She was united in marriage to Anthony L. "Tony" Miele on May 1, 1971, he preceded her in death on November 9, 2019. Cynthia was a case worker supervisor for the Centre Co. Children & Youth Services where she retired after many years of service. She was a member of the Howard United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, and the Alpha Delta PI Sorority. She enjoyed gardening, working on jigsaw puzzles, and enjoyed going to the beach and spending time at the condo, boating on the lake, and watching "The Voice" on TV, She loved spending time with her dogs Annie, Sadie and cats Sophie and Lilly, and bird watching. She was a Penn State Football fan. Cindy is survived by one daughter, Jennifer (Dale) Donough of New Cumberland, one brother; Paul (Ann) Pfaff of Bradford, two granddaughters; Grace & Rebecca. She is also survived by three nephews, John, Tom, and David Pfaff. Friends and family will be received from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Howard Methodist Church, 144 West Main Street, Howard. Funeral services will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the church with the Pastor Craig Rose officiatinig. Burial will be private at the Morningside Cemetery, Dubois, Pa. Online condolences may be made at www.kader-neff.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 13, 2020