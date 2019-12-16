Daisy Marie Gibboney August 8, 1993December 12, 2019 Daisy Marie Gibboney, 26, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at her home in Bellefonte, PA. She was born on Sunday, August 8, 1993, in State College, PA; a daughter of Donald L. and Jacqueline M. (Grove) Gibboney of Bellefonte. Daisy was a graduate from the State College High School. She then attended CPI where she received her CNA certification in nursing. Daisy enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family, especially her loving children. Along with her parents, she is survived by her four children, Colton Alterio, Ryan Gibboney, Nevaeh Gibboney, and Evelyn Gibboney; one brother, Brent Gibboney; and her maternal grandmother, Viola Havice of Mifflinburg, PA. A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral Home, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, PA. Family will then receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home after the memorial service. An online guestbook may be signed and contributions sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 16, 2019