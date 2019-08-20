Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale G. Musser. View Sign Service Information Steven R Neff Funeral Home 120 W Main St Millheim , PA 16854 (814)-349-5623 Send Flowers Obituary

Dale G. Musser July 16, 1938August 16, 2019 Dale G. Musser, 81, of Spring Mills, passed unexpectedly from this life on Friday, August 16th. Born in Spring Mills on July 16, 1938, Dale was a son of the late Boyd A. Musser Sr. and Anna M. "Merryman" Musser. He was a 1958 graduate of Penns Valley High School. On October 9, 1966, Dale married Dianne E. Foltz who survives at their Spring Mills home. In addition to his wife, Dale is survived by one daughter, Deanne M. Amato (Benjamin) of Pine Grove Mills; one son, Daniel M. Musser (Jess) of Spring Mills; two grandsons, Joshua M. Hart (Sallee) of Spring Mills and Derek G. Hart (Nikki) of Aaronsburg; six great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Kelsee, Matthew, Addisyn, Harrison and Ellisyn. Also surviving are his siblings, Norma Mulvey, Lois M. Runkle (Tom), Boyd A. Musser, Jr. (Gail) and Robert I. Musser (Linda). Dale was preceded in death by two brothers, Glenn and Randall Musser and three sisters, Alice Sweeley, Feryle Winter, and Lucille Musser Arking. Dale was employed as a landscaper at Penn State University retiring in 1993 with 34 years of service. He continued working after retirement and had also worked with Dana Boob Surveying and most recently Gary Horner Construction. Dale was a 60 year member of the Gregg Township Fire Company, a member of Central District Fireman's Association and a board member of the Gregg Township Water Authority. He enjoyed spending time with family and being in the woods. Dale had a dream to build a cabin for nearly 20 years, since the time he purchased his woodland and, he never gave up on his dream. He cleared the land, dug the foundation by hand to win a bet, and cut and sawed all the trees for lumber to build with. With help from friends and family Dale got his cabin completed and brought "Musser's Dream" to reality. Dale spent every Sunday and any other chance he got at his cabin since its completion in 1988. The Musser cabin has become a meeting place for the family to come together every Sunday and holiday's for supper and is a tradition Dale was very proud of. Dale enjoyed spending time with his family and had a special bond with each of them. He was always there willing to help physically, engineer a project, or just to listen to your dilemma and give solid advice. Dales favorite past time when he wasn't spending time with his grandsons was without a doubt cutting firewood. He had the responsibility to bring in firewood as a young kid since age 8. He always prided himself on burning wood to stay warm and said he wouldn't even consider any other means of heat. Dale was the kind of guy that no matter how busy he was, if you asked him for help his famous reply would always be "Why, what do you have in mind?" He then would drop what he was doing and come help you, this went for family or stranger. He was respected and looked to by many of his fellow fireman and family for his sound advice. He will be deeply missed by friends and family and there are no words to fill the void he has left in so many people's lives. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, August 21st from 6-9 pm at the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home in Millheim. The funeral will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 10:00 am. Dale will be laid to rest in the Fairview West Cemetery in Millheim. Contributions in his memory may be given to Gregg Twp. Fire Co., Po Box 82, Spring Mills, PA 16875. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

