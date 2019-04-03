Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Stover. View Sign

Dale Stover September 24, 1926 ~ March 27, 2019 Dale Stover, of Aarons- burg, passed from this life on March 27, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. He was 92. Born September 24, 1926 in Aaronsburg, Dale was a son of the late Victor T. and Ottie C. (Harter) Stover. Dale married Mary Winkleblech on August 12, 1950. Mary preceded him in death on September 29, 2015. Dale was part owner of the former Square Deal Garage in Millheim. He eventually went on to have his own garage in Aaronsburg where he also sold farm equipment, specializing in the International Harvester and Cub Cadet Brands. Dale proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Keystone Post #444 in Millheim. He was also a member of the Salem Lutheran Church in Aarons- burg, the Millheim Fire Company, the Union County Sportsman Club, the Kramer Gap Hunting Club, and he sat on the board of directors of the former First National Bank in Spring Mills. Dale enjoyed hunting and riding his four wheeler in the mountains. In December 2016, a donation of a permanent conservation easement to The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy in partnership with the Centre County Farmland Trust, was made on the family farm outside of Aaronsburg. This donation ensures that agriculture activities will be preserved for future generations and serves as an example of the generosity both Dale and Mary have demonstrated over their lifetimes. Dale is survived by one sister, June Haney of Denver, CO along with numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Mary, Dale was preceded in death by siblings, Betty Jean Stover, Donna Mae Stover, Elaine G. Shawver, his twin brother, Earl Stover and Billy Stover. A visitation for family and friends will be held at the Salem Lutheran Church in Aaronsburg on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 am, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am with Rev Rosalie Smith officiating. Dale will be laid to rest in the Salem Lutheran Cemetery beside the church. Contributions in memory of Dale may be given to Salem Lutheran Church, c/o Karen Stover, PO Box 700, Aaronsburg PA 16820. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com Funeral Home Steven R Neff Funeral Home

120 W Main St

Millheim , PA 16854

