Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel A. Jordan. View Sign

Daniel Anderson Jordan Daniel Anderson Jordan, 26, a resident of Camp Hill, died Monday, February 18, 2019, in Lebanon, Penna. He was the son of David Alan Jordan, of State College, and Teri Anderson Jordan, of Boalsburg, who survive. Also surviving is a step-sister Jenna Jordan. Daniel was employed by I.M.G Sports Academy in Bradenton, Fla. as a Track and Field Sales Director and more recently for D.H.L. Transportation and Logistics in Mechanicsburg he was a supervisor. He was a 2010 graduate of Kiski Prep in Saltsburg, Penn State University in Parks Recreation Parks & Tourism Management in 2014, and his Master Degree in Sports Administration from Lock Haven University in 2015. He was a member of Calvary Harvest Fields Church in Boalsburg. Friends will be received at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College, PA 16801 on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. Celebration of Life will be held at Calvary Harvest Fields Church in Boalsburg on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 12:00 noon with Rev. Dan Nold officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Lift for Life. Koch Funeral Home is handling arrangements and signing of the guest book and condolences may be made at www.

Daniel Anderson Jordan Daniel Anderson Jordan, 26, a resident of Camp Hill, died Monday, February 18, 2019, in Lebanon, Penna. He was the son of David Alan Jordan, of State College, and Teri Anderson Jordan, of Boalsburg, who survive. Also surviving is a step-sister Jenna Jordan. Daniel was employed by I.M.G Sports Academy in Bradenton, Fla. as a Track and Field Sales Director and more recently for D.H.L. Transportation and Logistics in Mechanicsburg he was a supervisor. He was a 2010 graduate of Kiski Prep in Saltsburg, Penn State University in Parks Recreation Parks & Tourism Management in 2014, and his Master Degree in Sports Administration from Lock Haven University in 2015. He was a member of Calvary Harvest Fields Church in Boalsburg. Friends will be received at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College, PA 16801 on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. Celebration of Life will be held at Calvary Harvest Fields Church in Boalsburg on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 12:00 noon with Rev. Dan Nold officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Lift for Life. Koch Funeral Home is handling arrangements and signing of the guest book and condolences may be made at www. kochfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Koch Funeral Home - State College

2401 S. Atherton Street

State College , PA 16801

(814) 237-2712 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close