Daniel Anderson Jordan Daniel Anderson Jordan, 26, a resident of Camp Hill, died Monday, February 18, 2019, in Lebanon, Penna. He was the son of David Alan Jordan, of State College, and Teri Anderson Jordan, of Boalsburg, who survive. Also surviving is a step-sister Jenna Jordan. Daniel was employed by I.M.G Sports Academy in Bradenton, Fla. as a Track and Field Sales Director and more recently for D.H.L. Transportation and Logistics in Mechanicsburg he was a supervisor. He was a 2010 graduate of Kiski Prep in Saltsburg, Penn State University in Parks Recreation Parks & Tourism Management in 2014, and his Master Degree in Sports Administration from Lock Haven University in 2015. He was a member of Calvary Harvest Fields Church in Boalsburg. Friends will be received at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College, PA 16801 on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. Celebration of Life will be held at Calvary Harvest Fields Church in Boalsburg on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 12:00 noon with Rev. Dan Nold officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Lift for Life. Koch Funeral Home is handling arrangements and signing of the guest book and condolences may be made at www. kochfuneralhome.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2019