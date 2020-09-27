Daniel L. Boone May 1, 1933-September 24, 2020 Daniel L. Boone, 87, of Spring Mills, left this world to be with his Lord on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Mount Nitt- any Medical Center in State College. Born on May 1, 1933 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Marjorie (Young) Boone. On December 21, 1953, he married Phyllis J. Shemory, who preceded him in death on January 24, 2007. On March 29, 2008, he married Joyce L. Williams at the United Methodist Church in Pleasant Gap. Joyce survives at home. Daniel was a 1951 graduate of Williamsport High School. He entered the US Navy in 1952, earning the rank of Radioman Seaman prior to his honorable discharge in 1954. He was employed as a repairman for the National Cash Register Company for over 25 years, before gaining his employment with Penn State University. In 1995, he retired from Penn State as a lab technician in the Mechanical Engineering Department. Daniel was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Pleasant Gap. He was a member of the Old Fort Lodge #537 Masons, where he served as Master in 1974. He was a post member at the American Legion Post #867 Pleasant Gap/ He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a member of the Rock Run Rod & Gun Club in Beech Creek. He enjoyed gardening and being a gentleman farmer with his livestock. His dog could be found by his side while working on the farm and tending to the other animals. As a member of bowling leagues, both Bellefonte and Millheim, he won multiple awards and trophies in each league, which included the coveted perfect score of 300. He was a traveler and loved to go on cruises. He and Phyllis cruised all over the world prior to her passing, and he continued this passion where he met Joyce, and they enjoyed their love of the water together. Along with his wife, Daniel is survived by one daughter, Kim L. Auman of Clearfield; two sons, Richard "Rick" Boone and his wife, Judy, of Spring Mills and Scott P. Boone and his wife, Lesa, also of Spring Mills; seven grandchildren, Brooke Jodon, Timothy, Curtis, and Mark Auman, Tyler and Kelsey Boone, and Tristin Lak Sheldon; and four great grandchildren, Connor and Katie Jodon and Christian and Cameron Auman. Daniel is also survived by one brother, James Boone and his wife, Beverly, of Cogan Station and two sisters, Margaret "Peggy" McCulloh and her husband, Gene, of Mansfield and Nancy Nomos of Cleveland, OH. Along with his parents and first wife, Daniel was preceded in death by one grandson, Jeremy Boone, one son-in-law, Mike Auman, and one stepson, Glenn Pitts. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2-4pm with a Masonic Funeral Service at 4pm at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Centre Hall. A second visitation will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 10-11am at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Centre Hall. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 12 noon at Centre County Memorial Park in State College with Pastor Crystal Baumgardner officiating. Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged and face coverings will be required at all services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the memorial fund at Pleasant Gap United Methodist Church, 179 S. Main St, Pleasant Gap, PA 16823. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave. #579 Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com
