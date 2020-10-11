Daniel Lee Edelstein January 19, 1954-October 4, 2020 Daniel Lee Edelstein died the morning of October 4, 2020, off the coast of Montauk, NY after catching his limit with some of his best friends. Born in Allentown, Pennsylvania to Irwin and Elsie Edelstein in the middle of a blizzard on January 19, 1954, he enjoyed many adventures since, most with Mary (Brown) Edelstein whom he married September 30, 1973, and cherished daily, even after her passing. He was a man of quiet but dependable faith who lived it out in service to others. Dan was a deacon and elder of Jersey Shore Presbyterian Church. He worked in Housing & Food Maintenance at Penn State University for 30 years, and a brilliant store of mechanical function and repair left with him. Prior to working at PSU, he also worked at Hunter & Lomison, Lube-Co/Willard Battery, and Cohick's Meats. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, target practice, making and setting off fireworks, Bible study with his men's group, building and repairing mechanical things, grilling delicious food, or driving to eat anywhere within a 100-mile radius. He never wanted to miss an event with or for loved ones and would never say no if someone asked him for help. He lived every day with purpose, love, and joy. He leaves behind three daughters, Korrie (Robert) Carnes of Jersey Shore, Katharine (Mark) Schall of Jersey Shore, and Brandie (Dan) Conway of Trout Run, as well as six granddaughters, of whom he couldn't have been prouder. He is also survived by brothers Bob (Ruth) Edelstein, Tom (Kathleen) Edelstein, and sisters Lois Nagel, and Linda (Bill) Tuman, in addition to many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, friends, church, and work families, whom he held dear as he never met a stranger, only friends he hadn't made yet. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary, his parents, and brother Irwin Edelstein, Jr. A memorial service to celebrate Dan's life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 25 at the Sacred Oak Vista, 2073 Seely Run Rd, Jersey Shore, with Pastor Charles Winkelman officiating. Following the service, a celebration of his life will be held until 7 p.m. at Sacred Oak Vista. Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore. Expressions of love may be made at www.WelkerFuneralHome.com