Daniel R. Besch Daniel R. Besch, age 76, formerly of Bellefonte and State College died on April 1, 2019, at Duke Hospice Hock Family Pavilion in North Carolina after a long stretch of declining health. He was born August 19, 1942 in Yeagertown, PA a son of the late Mabel A. (Reese) and John W. Besch. He married Mary "Frosty" Kent Besch in 1965 with whom he had two sons, Duffy and Doug. His second wife of close to 27 years, JoAnn McKnett Rozelle Besch, survives at home. Dan was a star athlete at Chief Logan High School where he played football and basketball. He attended Maryville College in Tennessee and later transferred to Georgetown College in Kentucky where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree. He played college football all four years and later earned a Master's and a Doctorate degree in Educational Administration from the Pennsylvania State University. He believed strongly in education and his mantra was always that a college education was an investment of "Four for forty"; representing four years of sacrifice for forty years of success. Dan enjoyed a life-long career in public education. He began as a ninth grade social studies teacher at Pulaski Academy and Central School, Pulaski, NY and then taught elementary physical education at Bald Eagle Area Schools, William Penn in Harrisburg, PA, and finally in Bellefonte Area School District. Dan coached football at each of his stops and finished after several years coaching at Bellefonte. He began a career in administration in 1971 as an elementary principal and progressed through the years as a high school principal, Director of Secondary Education, Director of Curriculum Instruction & Personnel, and Interim Superintendent. He also served in retirement as a part-time administrative mentor in the Bald Eagle Area School District. He was dedicated to the Bellefonte Area School District and cherished the memories of working with professional and support staff colleagues. He was an effective school administrator, not because of his education, but because of his practical experiences and his ability to work with and respect people. He was task-oriented and instilled a strong work-ethic in everyone he touched. Dan also served the Bellefonte community as a former Representative to United Way, past Board member of the Bellefonte Chamber of Commerce and Historical Bellefonte, Inc., former member of Kiwanis and CETA Advisory Board, and past Board Director of the American Red Cross and Bellefonte YMCA. He was a former member of the Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks 1094 and the Undine Fire Company. He touched many lives during his career and although known to be physically and mentally tough, he was always viewed as treating people fairly. His greatest joy was his grandchildren and his interests included cooking, reading, professional and college football, hunting, fishing, and thoroughbred horse racing. Dan often expressed that he was blessed to have the parents he had growing up; to have the family that he had with Frosty and later with Jo and her children in his life. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Daniel R. Besch Jr., and his wife, Susan of Bellefonte; a son, Douglas K. Besch, and his wife, Angela of New York, New York; a stepson, Joseph A. Rozelle, and his wife, Jennifer of Houston, TX; a stepdaughter, Nan Rozelle Besch Lujan, and her husband, Scott of Durham, NC; seven grandchildren, Catharine, John Daniel, and Colby Besch all of Bellefonte, Logan and Connor Lujan of Durham, James and Clara Rozelle of Houston; a sister, Debra R. Sheibley, and her husband, James of New Bloomfield, PA; a half-sister, Joyce M. Hertzler of Burnham, PA; and a half-brother, Robert L. Kohler Jr. of New Cumberland, PA. A private memorial and inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the either the Centre County YMCA Backpack Program, which is part of the Anti-Hunger Program of the YMCA of Centre County, or to the Bellefonte Area School District for the Rogers' Stadium Project. YMCA OF CENTRE COUNTY, Attn: MelCurtis, Branch Manager, P.O. Box 426, Philipsburg, PA 16866 Bellefonte Area School District, Attn: Ken Bean, 318 North Allegheny Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823

Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 4, 2019

