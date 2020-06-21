Daniel W. Snyder November 27, 1953 ~ June 18, 2020 Daniel W. Snyder, 66, of Bellefonte passed away at his home on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dan was born in Philipsburg on November 27, 1953, the son of the late William and Miriam Trumble Snyder. He married the love of his life, Paula (Albright) Snyder on October 15, 1977 who survives at home. Along with his wife he is survived by his son, Mark Daniel Snyder and his wife, Nicole Snyder and his 3 beautiful granddaughters, who he loved dearly, MacKenzie Snyder, Allison Snyder and Rylie Snyder. He is also survived by his 3 sisters, Susanne (Ron) Rhinehart of Pottstown, Mary Ann (Barry) Sampsell of Centre Hall and Kim Muir of Philipsburg. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Lachat. Dan was a 1971 graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola High School, where he was on the wrestling team. He was of the Protestant faith. Dan was a great Penn State wrestling fan and loved the game of golf. He worked and retired from Triangle Building Supply in Bellefonte. Family and friends will be received at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 10 A. M. to 11 A. M. with the funeral service to follow at 11 A. M. with Pastor Bill Esborn officiating. Burial will be in Meyer Cemetery, Benner Twp., Centre Co. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg, Pa. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 21, 2020.