Dannie Lee Packer, Jr. November 22, 1976August 31, 2019 Dannie Lee Packer, Jr., 42, of Pleasant Gap died August 31, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born November 22, 1976 in State College he was a son of Dannie L. Sr. (Sandy Bird) of Bellefonte and Kimberly Rogers Packer (Don Stitzer) of Pleasant Gap. Dannie was a hardworking man, a handyman who enjoyed woodworking and welding. He loved his children and grandchildren and the time he spent with them. In addition to his parents he is survived by five children, his twins Katrina Packer-Bressler of Port Matilda and Dustin Packer-Bressler of Lewistown, Sabrina Packer-Bressler of Lewistown, Dylan Packer of Bellefonte and Jillian Packer of Bellefonte; one sister, Crystal Packer Stine; two step-sisters, Nicole Sharer Brownson and Kristan Morris; three grandchildren, Milo, Scarlett and Fletcher Packer, one nephew, Jace Stine, Diane Tressler of 17 years and his canine companion, Buddy. A private celebration of life was held at Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, State College. A guestbook may be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 5, 2019