Darwin T. Miles May 12, 1945-March 20, 2020 Darwin Terry Miles, born May 12, 1945 went home to our father in heaven on March 20, 2020. He was a son of John W. and Verna M. Miles . A brother, Glenn Miles passed away before him. He leaves behind his brothers and sisters, Chester Miles (Beverly), Linden Miles (Hazel), Lutricia Smeal (James), Sharon Kochik (Ron), Eleanor Roberts (Thomas), Judith Confer (Floyd), Christie King (Elwood) and Nancy Tipton (Warren Moore). Darwin graduated from Bald Eagle Area High School in 1963. He married his high school sweetheart, Carole I Bumbarger of Julian, on June 12, 1964. He then went on to serve as a medic, stationed in Alaska, during the Vietnam War. They went on to have 3 children, Jennifer L. Miles, Jacqueline R. Miles and Terry D. Miles (Robin). He had 5 grandchildren, Thomas Armstrong (Toni), Brittany Beck, Wyatt Miles, Cody Miles and Zoey Miles. He also had 2 great-grandchildren, Vincent Beck and Hunter Armstrong. His wife, Carole passed away, May 29, 2004. He went on to work at Cerro Metals and eventually retired from Corning Glass. Darwin married Tena Meek on August 6, 2005 and moved to Lawrenceburg, TN in 2015, where his wife still resides. He and his wife were members of the Thousand Hills Cowboy Church. Funeral services will be held at the Bald Eagle Baptist Church in Julian with Pastor Spaugh officiating on August 22, 2020 at 11:00. Family will then proceed to William's Cemetary of Julian for burial services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bald Eagle Baptist Church.



