David Alan Rusnak
December 31, 1942 - November 8, 2020
Centre Hall, Pennsylvania - David Alan Rusnak, 77, of Centre Hall, died Sunday, November 8, 2020, at home.
Born December 31, 1942, he was the son of the late John and Helen Sivak Rusnak of West Mifflin, PA. On September 12, 1970 he married Cecilia Jaswa, who survives.
He is also survived by two children, Kerry Jo Rusnak of Pleasant Gap, and Jeffrey Blake Rusnak and his wife Brenda of Denver, CO; a sister, Kathleen O'Connell of Pittsburgh; and three grandchildren, Lucinda and Lillian Hodges, and Kai Rusnak.
Dave graduated from Duquesne high school in 1960. He earned a bachelor's degree in industrial arts education from California University of PA; and a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Penn State University in 1971. Dave's career as an architect spanned more than 40 years.
He was an avid reader, chess player, cook, and gardener. Dave was an inspired designer and spent countless hours in his woodshop making artifacts and gifts while listening to bluegrass music.
Memorial service will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Oakwood Presbyterian Church, 1865 Waddle Rd, State College, with Pastor Dan Kiehl officiating. A light lunch will follow. Oakwood observes safe gathering practices.
