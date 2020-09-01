David B. Geselowitz David B. Geselowitz, who made important contributions to the theory of the electrocardiogram, died on August 22, 2020 at the age of 90. He was a Distinguished Alumni Professor Emeritus of Bioengineering and Professor Emeritus of Medicine at the Pennsylvania State University. David was born in Philadelphia in 1930. His father, Sidney W. Geselowitz, was a pharmacist and his mother, Fannie Charny Geselowitz, was a garment worker. He graduated from Central High School in Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania where he received BS, MS and PhD degrees in Electrical Engineering. Upon graduation with the bachelor's degree in 1951, he was awarded the Atwater Kent Award as the top student in his class. In 1953 he married Lola Wood, whom he met when she was 15 years old. Lola later attended college and received a Ph.D in clinical psychology from the Pennsylvania State University, in addition to raising three sons. David's doctoral dissertation dealt with theoretical approaches to the electrocardiogram with consideration of the relationship of ECG potentials on the skin to electric sources in the heart. A paper reporting this work became a Science Citation Classic on the basis of the number of references to it in the literature. Other early work with Dr. Paul H. Langer, Jr. established the significance of small notches in the electrocardiogram. Following his graduation he remained on the faculty of the University of Pennsylvania. Together with Herman Schwan he was instrumental in establishing the pioneering doctoral program in biomedical engineering at the University. In 1971 he moved to the Pennsylvania State University where he established a graduate program in Bioengineering. David's major contributions were in theoretical electrocardiology. With his student Walter T. Miller, he developed the Miller-Geselowitz model which relates cardiac sources to the electrocardiogram. The model accounted for the normal ECG as well as a number of abnormalities. He also developed the theory for magnetic fields generated by the heart and brain. This theory is used extensively by researchers in magnetocardio-graphy and Magneto-encephalography. Another seminal paper developed a theory for impedance plethysmography which is the use of measurements of electrical resistance to visualize internal structures in the body. He was also involved in the development of an artificial heart, a joint effort with the Colleges of Engineering and Medicine at Penn State. The principal investigator was Dr. William S. Pierce, a surgeon at the Hershey Medical Center. Dr. Geselowitz supervised the efforts at University. David was a member of an advisory board established by Dr. Hubert Pipberger of the VA Hospital in Washington, DC. Dr. Pipburger pioneered in the development of a computer program for interpretation of the electrocardiogram. David also served on numerous panels of the national Institutes of Health and the National Science foundation to evaluate research grant proposals. David was the author of more than 150 papers and he edited one book. His papers have been cited more than 1400 times in the literature. He supervised eleven doctoral students, four of whom later served as departmental chairs. He also served as an external member of a number of doctoral defenses including ones in Finland, Sweden and Canada. David was a Founding Member and former director of the Biomedical Engineering Society. He helped found the International Society for Computerized Electrocardiography. He was a member of the North American Society of Pacing & Electrophysiology. He was one of the first three engineers elected a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology. He was also a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) as well as the American Association for the Advancement of Science and a founding fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering. He was elected to the National Academy of Engineering in 1989. David was particularly proud to have been awarded the Ragnar Granit Prize for contributions to bioelectromagnetism in 2005. David was the editor of the IEEE Transactions on Biomedical Engineering from 1967-72. During his tenure the number of pages published annually more than doubled, and the journal gained a reputation as a leading publication in the field. He also served on the editorial board of four other journals. He received the Career Achievement Award of the IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society in 1985. In 1965-66 he was Visiting Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering in the Communications Biophysics Laboratory at MIT. In 1978-1979 he was a John Guggenheim Fellow at Duke University where he was Visiting Professor of Bioengineering and worked in Pediatric Cardiology. In 1987-88 he was visiting Professor of Medicine at the University of Oklahoma working in the electrocardiology laboratory. In 1994 he was Visiting Professor of Mathematics and Statistics at the University of New Mexico. David delivered the keynote address at the Canadian Medical and Biological Engineering conference in Halifax in 1987, and in 1992 he presented the Ueda Memorial Lecture at the Japanese Society of Electrocardiology in Tokyo. He was actively involved in the development of standards for electrocardiographs and electric safety in medical instruments. This work was done through the Committee on Electrocardiography of the American Heart Association
. From 1976 he served as chairman of this committee and was the first non-physician in this position. He served on the Cardiovascular Devices Panel of the Food and Drug Administration from 1983 to 1988. This panel was responsible for approving medical devices for clinical use. David was a member of Congregation B'rith Shalom and served on the board. He also served for many years on the board of the Hillel Foundation on campus. He was a volunteer at Centre Volunteers in Medicine almost since its inception. For ten years he gave a course on Electric Field of the Heart for Call, now renamed OSHA. But, with all the many accolades he received, he was most proud of his wife and their sons and sons' families. David is survived by his wife Lola Geselowitz, son Daniel and his wife Sandra Cohen and their child Samuel Geselowitz, son Michael Geselowitz and his wife Emily Schneider and their children Rezyl Geselowitz, Gabriela Geselowitz and Israel Geselowitz, son Ari Geselowitz, his wife Bettina Welz and their children Benjamin Geselowitz, Rye Welz Geselowitz and Joshua Geselowitz, three great-grandchildren and sister Judy Gordon. He will be missed.