David J. Basalla, 79, of Clarence, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 20, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.He was born August 9, 1940, in Clarence, a son of the late Joseph A. and Mary A. (Kirko) Basalla.David served his country in the United State Army from 1963-1965 earning his honorable discharge. He received several metals including Sharpshooter (Rifle) and the Good Conduct Metal. He also taught Artillery Sound Ranging Advanced Courses at The Artillery and Missile School, in Fort Sill, Oklahoma.He was a member of the Dormition of the Mother of God Byzantine Catholic Church in Clarence PA, and worked for Basalla Homes, retiring after 40 years of employment. Dave enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. He was a great pitcher for the Clarence American Legion baseball team in his younger years. Brother Dave is survived by three sisters, Rose Granite of Clarence, Janie Davidson (Paul) of Bellefonte and Patsy Holden (Ken) of Philipsburg; one brother, Robert "Mickey" Basalla (Verna) of Port Matilda and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Joseph Basalla Jr.; one sister, Pauline Verbiak; two brother-in-laws, Francis Granite and Joseph Verbiak; and one sister-in-law, Winnie Basalla. Visitation will be held 6-8 PM, Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore Street, Snow Shoe. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Dormition of the Mother of God Byzantine Catholic Church, 104 Byzantine Lane, Clarence, with the Reverend Fr. James A. Ragan officiating. Interment will follow in the Dormition of the Mother of God Byzantine Catholic Cemetery where military honors will be accorded.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in David's memory may be made to the Clarence American Legion Honor Guard Post 813, P.O. Box 342, Clarence, PA 16829.

