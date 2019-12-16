Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Brooks "Dave" McLane. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David "Dave" Brooks McLane David "Dave" Brooks McLane passed away on December 5, 2019, after a long battle with COPD, ten days short of his 74th birthday. Born in Madison, WI, Dave was the eldest child of S. Brooks McLane (deceased) and Violet Sylvester McLane. He was joined soon by twin siblings, Rogers and Marsha, and youngest brother, James, in Kingsville, TX, where the family lived at the Texas-Mexican Industrial Institute. The McLanes eventually moved to State College, PA, where the elder Mr. McLane joined the staff at Penn State U., employed as an electronic specialist, and where the McLane children completed junior high school through college. Dave completed his BS in Psychology at Penn State in 1968 and next joined the Peace Corps, where he was assigned to an industrial training school in Swaziland, South Africa. After a one-year tour, Dave settled in Washington, DC, where he took up and perfected the trade of electrical contracting. In DC, Dave met his wife, Annette Krouse. The pair married in 1977 and was soon glad to welcome a daughter, Curren Amanda, to their union. The McLanes remained in DC for their entire married life. Dave is survived by his cherished mother, Violet Sylvester McLane, a resident of Foxdale Village; wife, Annette, and daughter, Curren, who live in Washington, DC. Those living in the State College area and in Lancaster, PA include sister, Marsha Haack (Harvey), brothers Rogers (Paulette) and James (Eliza); nephew, Christopher (Meghan); niece, Heather Walker (Patrick); and, great nieces and nephews, Keeghan and Lachlan McLane, and Hayden Walker. An aunt, several cousins, and many long-time friends also mourn his passing. A memorial will be held at a later time.

