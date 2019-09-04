David E. Corl April 14, 1955 ~ September 2, 2019 David E. Corl, 64, of Milesburg, passed away in a truck accident in Cogan House Twp., Lycoming Co., on Monday, September 2, 2019. Dave was born in Bellefonte on April 14, 1955, the son of Janice Eminhizer Corl of Bellefonte and the late Eugene "Chubb" Corl. On August 19, 1972 he married the former Mary Sue (McClellan) Corl who survives at home. Dave was a self-employed truck driver, a passion of his since childhood. He was of the Protestant faith. Dave attended the Bellefonte Area High School with the class of 1973. Along with his mother and wife, Dave is survived by his daughter, Julie Corl Stoltz of Bellefonte and the light of his life, his granddaughter, Jillian Stoltz and his sister, Jennie Corl of Bellefonte. Along with his father he was also preceded in death by his sister, Linda Wallace. Family and friends will be received at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. The funeral service will follow at 6:00 P.M. with Pastor B. Jeffrey Trawinski officiating. A private family burial will be held at Schencks Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg, Pa. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 4, 2019