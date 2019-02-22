Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David E. Hampton. View Sign

David E. Hampton March 18, 1938 February 20, 2019 After a long and courageous battle with cancer, David E. Hampton, 80, of Bellefonte passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Verna (Rackovan) Hampton Gordon, Edward E. Hampton and step-father Frederick Gordon. On January 28, 1961, he married Bonnie Gardner who survives at home after sharing 58 years of marriage. Dave is also survived by daughters Glenda Womer, of Sarasota, Fla., and Robin Kabilko, of Bellefonte; a son Eric Hampton (Dana), of Irwin; grandchildren Will Heckman, Kaitlyn Womer, Bryce and Noah Hampton; and great-grandson Triston Heckman. He is survived by a sister Joan McMullen (Ken); brothers Lawrence Hampton, Winfield Hampton (Pearl); and many precious nieces and nephews. Throughout his life he was a loving son and brother, a devoted husband, an ever-present father, a faithful friend and a very proud Pappy. He served in the US Army from 1961-1964, and then worked as a welder for Cerro Copper and Brass until his retirement. He was an avid outdoorsman, an accomplished fly fisherman and hunter, who enjoyed taking an annual hunting trip with his friends to Missouri. Dave also enjoyed spending time at the shop with the boys. Loving all kinds of sports, David was a baseball player in his youth, and enjoyed golf throughout his life. He found the most joy watching his grandchildren play sports of all kinds. Family will receive friends on Monday, February 25, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 512 Hughes Street, Bellefonte. A memorial service will immediately follow at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Andrew Morgan officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bob Perks Cancer Assistance Fund, PO Box 313, State College, PA 16804 or to Faith United Methodist Church, 512 Hughes Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at

